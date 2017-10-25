GlaxoSmithKline 3Q Revenue Rises 4%

GlaxoSmithKline PLC said earnings and revenue rose in the third quarter, thanks to growing sales for the company's prescription drugs and consumer healthcare products, and a positive currency effect.

U.K.-based Glaxo said revenue rose 4% to £7.84 billion ($10.39 billion) in the three months to September 30, in line with analyst expectations.

Net profit increased 50% to £1.21 billion, due to lower costs related to Glaxo's $20 billion asset-swap deal with Novartis.

Adjusted operating profit, a measure which strips out one-time items, increased 7% to £2.47 billion, beating analyst expectations of £2.42 billion. Stripping out currency effects, revenue increased 2% and adjusted operating profit rose 5%.

