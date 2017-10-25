Financials Fall Amid Risk Aversion -- Financials Roundup

Banks, lenders and other financial companies fell amid a wave of risk aversion.

The return to "Trump trades," or stock purchases in sectors that benefit most from tax cuts, deregulation and infrastructure spending, stalled somewhat amid reports that divisions among Republicans could jeopardize President Trump's agenda.

Shares of Visa rose after the credit-card processor reported an 11% increase in quarterly profit.

Deutsche Bank will pay $220 million to settle claims brought by 45 U.S. states in connection with the German bank's manipulation of benchmark interest rates, according to the New York attorney general.

