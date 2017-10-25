Boeing Boosts Outlook Despite Tanker Problems

Boeing Co. raised its full-year profit and cash-flow guidance even as quarterly earnings fell from a year earlier and the company took another charge on its military tanker program.

The world's largest aerospace company still beat expectations for the sixth quarter in a row after a record number of commercial airliner deliveries in the latest period.

Boeing added 10 cents to the midpoint of its full-year profit guidance and another $250 million in operating cash flow, a key driver in the near-doubling of its stock price over the past year. It also repurchased another $2.5 billion of its own shares.

Profits fell to $1.85 billion in the third quarter from $2.28 billion a year earlier, with the latter lifted by a large tax gain. Per-share earnings declined to $3.06 from $3.60 but were $2.72 after stripping out certain pension items, 6 cents ahead of consensus.

The latest quarter included $329 million in additional costs for the KC-46A Pegasus tanker. Boeing is unlikely to meet its target of delivering the first of a new fleet of aerial refueling tanker jets by the end of the year.

Boeing's stock fell 0.3% to $265.09 in recent premarket action.

October 25, 2017 08:19 ET (12:19 GMT)