ADRs End Lower

International stocks trading in New York closed lower on Wednesday.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC (GSK.LN) and America Movil SAB (AMX) were among the companies with ADRs that traded actively.

The BNY Mellon index of American depositary receipts fell 0.6% to 149.13. The European index decreased 0.5% to 138.62, the Asian index dropped 0.8% to 173.81, the Latin American index was down fractionally to 253.63 and the emerging markets index declined 0.6% to 321.82.

ADRs of GlaxoSmithKline fell 5.7% to $38.19 after management raised concerns that the company's interest in Pfizer Inc.'s (PFE) over-the-counter business could put its dividend at risk.

ADRs of America Movil declined 6.2% to $17.81 as the company continued to struggle to restore service in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

ADRs of Novartis AG (NVS) dropped 2.1% to $81.37 after being downgraded by Barclays.

ADRs of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) rose 1.4% to $3.66 after the company reported that third-quarter pretax profit more than doubled on year and raised its financial targets for 2017.

October 25, 2017 19:19 ET (23:19 GMT)