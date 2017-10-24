The Recruiting Reel: How to Empower Candidates During the Hiring Process

Every company needs a strong hiring process – but "strong" doesn't mean "rigid." If your hiring process is too prescriptive, candidates may feel boxed in. They won't be able to provide you with authentic representations of who they are and how they fit the role and culture.

As a result, you're likely to miss out on top talent.

On this episode of The Recruiting Reel, exaqueo CEO and founder Susan LaMotte discusses the impact that empowering your candidates can have your quality of hire. LaMotte has HR and recruiting experience with major brands like The Ritz-Carlton and Home Depot, making her the perfect expert to shed some light on why and how to empower your candidates.

How do you empower candidates during the hiring process? Share in the comment section!

