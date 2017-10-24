Novartis May Still Spin Off Alcon, but Not Before 2019

The Swiss pharmaceutical giant has delayed a possible spin off of its eyecare division Alcon until the first half of 2019, amid signs of a turnaround in the ailing business.

Amazon Says 238 Places Want to Host Its New Headquarters

Amazon said it received 238 proposals from cities and regions across North America to host its second headquarters.

Sears Stops Selling Whirlpool Appliances

Sears Holdings Corp. will no longer sell Whirlpool Corp. appliances after a pricing dispute and changing market dynamics fractured a partnership that stretched back more than a century.

Whirlpool Cuts Guidance, Citing Rising Costs

Whirlpool Corp. shares fell sharply in after-hours trading Monday after the appliance maker issued a profit warning, blaming rising costs.

Sony's Pet Project, a New Robot Dog, to Be Unleashed Soon

Sony is planning next spring to roll out a dog-shaped pet robot similar to its discontinued Aibo with updated components that could allow it to control home appliances, people familiar with the matter said.

Dividend Fears Take Toll on GE Shares

Shares of General Electric took another pounding, reflecting investor fears that a conglomerate that was once the bluest of blue chips faces challenges daunting enough to force a dividend cut.

NYSE Monitor Accuses Wedbush Securities of Supervisory Deficiencies

The watchdog of the New York Stock Exchange has accused Wedbush Securities Inc. and co-founder Edward Wedbush of violating multiple exchange policies and federal securities laws concerning record-keeping and supervisory protocols.

VW Wins Approval for Diesel-Emissions Fixes

Volkswagen AG won approval from U.S. and California environmental regulators for fixes to more than 38,000 diesel-powered vehicles rigged to dupe emissions tests.

Aker BP Buys Hess Assets

The joint venture formed by Norway's Aker and BP has bolstered its presence on the Norwegian Continental Shelf with the $2 billion acquisition of Hess Norge.

BASF Profit Soars on Chemicals Growth

Germany's BASF reported a sharp rise in third-quarter net profit, due in part to the strong performance of its chemicals division, which benefited from increased sales volumes and significantly higher sales prices, particularly in Asia.

October 24, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)