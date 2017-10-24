LinkedIn's 'Recruiter Dad' Is the Recruiting Parody You Didn't Know You Needed

Corporate recruiting: not a particularly funny business, is it? Sure, I could turn this into a meditation on the seriousness of recruiting or why "people are our most valuable asset," but I mean it quite literally: When was the last time you heard a recruiting joke that actually made you laugh?

Continue Reading Below

When was the last time you heard a recruiting joke at all?

I've got good news for you, comedy fans: The new "Recruiter Dad" video from LinkedIn Talent Solutions is the first time I've ever laughed at a joke about recruiting.

Given that the best way to ruin a joke is explain it, I'll just stop here and urge you to watch it below: