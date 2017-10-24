Essilor 3Q Revenue Rose Amid Multiple Headwinds

Essilor International SA's (EI.FR) third-quarter revenue rose despite negative effects from currency movements, natural disasters and tax reform, it said Tuesday.

Revenue for the period grew to 1.75 billion euros ($2.06 billion) compared with EUR1.72 billion a year earlier. Like-for-like sales were up 2.5% for the manufacturer of ophthalmic lenses.

The French company estimates that the overall rate of revenue growth was stunted by more than 50 basis points due to the tax reform in India--which disrupted on mid-range product sales and distribution--as well as the weather events in the Americas.

Essilor expects to deliver constant-currency revenue growth of between 6% and 7% for the year, with like-for-like growth of around 3%.

