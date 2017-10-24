Enel 3Q Production Falls

Enel SpA (ENEL.MI) on Monday said that its third-quarter net production fell on year, driven by double-digit decreases in production in Italy and the Europe and North Africa region.

The Italian energy company said third-quarter net production was 63,306 gigawatt hours, down 6%, with nuclear seeing an 18% decrease and oil and gas seeing a 15% decrease. Production of other renewables grew 11%, it added.

Net production in its Iberia region, its largest market in terms of production, grew 1%.

Total installed capacity more than doubled to 83,856 megawatts for the January-September period.

October 24, 2017 03:46 ET (07:46 GMT)