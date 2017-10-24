Consumer Stocks Up After McDonald's, GM Earnings - Consumer Roundup

Shares of retailers and other consumer-services companies ticked up after earnings reports. Sales in McDonald's restaurants opened at least 13 months rose 6% globally in the latest quarter, as the fast-food chain's promotional strategy is proving an effective draw. Shares of General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles rallied despite signs of weakness in car sales as investors applauded investments in debt reduction and self-driving and electric car technology. Whirlpool shares fell after the appliance maker posted earnings short of some investors' expectations and said that Sears Holdings would no longer sell its wares.
