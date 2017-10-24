China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, October 24 2017
Continue Reading Below
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 798,228 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Nov-17 11,455 11,545 11,300 11,410 11,415 -5 3,666 24,828
Continue Reading Below
ADVERTISEMENT
Jan-18 13,500 13,630 13,360 13,490 13,520 -30 691,724 330,444
Mar-18 - - - 13,775 13,775 0 0 734
Apr-18 - - - 13,780 13,780 0 0 76
May-18 13,975 14,075 13,850 13,950 13,975 -25 96,416 107,598
Jun-18 13,930 13,980 13,870 13,900 14,005 -105 18 1,194
Jul-18 14,055 14,055 13,975 14,010 14,050 -40 40 1,210
Aug-18 - - - 14,195 14,195 0 0 1,164
Sep-18 14,340 14,420 14,230 14,305 14,305 0 6,274 15,610
Oct-18 14,500 14,500 14,195 14,305 14,450 -145 90 16
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
October 24, 2017 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)