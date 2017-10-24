On Our Radar

Bayer AG 3Q 2017 -- Forecast

FRANKFURT –  The following is a summary of analysts' forecasts for Bayer AG (BAYN.XE) third-quarter results (figures in million euros, EPS, dividend and target price in euro, according to IFRS). Earnings figures are scheduled to be released October 26.

. Forecast Change Reported

3rd Quarter 3Q17 in % 3Q16

Sales 8,385 +2% 8,258

EBITDA Adjusted 2,112 -0.3% 2,118

EBIT Adjusted 1,555 +2% 1,522

Net Income Attributable 1,180 -1% 1,187

Earnings Per Share 1.01 -29% 1.43

Core Earnings Per Share 1.44 -6% 1.53

Dividend Per Share 2.75 +2% 2.70

Target Price 122.75

Year-earlier figures are as given by the company. Data provided by Vara Research.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 24, 2017 09:08 ET (13:08 GMT)