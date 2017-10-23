USDA Crop Progress: Corn Condition/Progress-Oct 23

For the week ended Oct 22, in percent. * denotes revision.
NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not
the number of states.
CONDITION:
very poor poor fair good excellent
10/22 10/15 10/22 10/15 10/22 10/15 10/22 10/15 10/22 10/15
Colo 1 0 5 3 16 13 56 60 22 24
Ill 4 4 7 7 26 26 48 48 15 15
Ind 5 5 11 11 26 27 45 44 13 13
Iowa 3 3 8 9 25 27 53 50 11 11
Kans 3 3 13 13 24 24 49 49 11 11
Ky 2 2 3 3 11 11 65 65 19 19
Mich 3 3 12 11 30 29 44 46 11 11
Minn 1 1 3 3 15 15 64 65 17 16
Mo 2 2 6 6 27 27 49 49 16 16
Nebr 3 4 8 9 23 23 46 46 20 18
NC 1 1 3 3 19 19 46 46 31 31
ND 5 5 10 10 26 27 51 51 8 7
Ohio 2 2 6 7 27 27 51 48 14 16
Pa 0 0 1 1 9 9 43 45 47 45
SD 9 7 15 16 31 32 37 39 8 6
Tenn 1 1 2 2 10 10 44 44 43 43
Texas 0 0 3 3 18 18 57 57 22 22
Wisc 2 2 9 8 19 18 46 49 24 23
18-state
avg 3 3 8 8 23 24 50 50 16 15
yr-ago 2 2 5 5 19 19 54 54 20 20
PROGRESS:
--Mature-- --Harvested--
10/22 10/15 2016 Avg 10/22 10/15 2016 Avg
Colo 86 73 94 96 18 12 50 45
Ill 100 95 100 99 62 47 82 74
Ind 95 91 100 98 46 34 62 59
Iowa 98 94 99 99 23 13 49 55
Kans 95 92 100 99 65 54 85 82
Ky 99 96 100 99 81 72 93 85
Mich 91 83 94 92 34 19 25 31
Minn 97 89 100 98 14 7 52 55
Mo 100 100 100 100 69 60 86 81
Nebr 97 92 99 97 26 17 48 52
NC 100 100 100 100 95 92 96 94
ND 93 80 97 96 17 8 36 43
Ohio 92 86 95 96 35 21 47 46
Pa 89 84 97 95 41 30 49 49
SD 95 88 100 98 19 12 45 51
Tenn 100 99 100 100 95 91 98 91
Tex 98 95 98 96 83 80 84 83
Wis 82 70 98 90 15 9 36 37
18-state
avg 96 90 99 97 38 28 59 59
