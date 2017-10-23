On Our Radar

USDA Crop Progress: Corn Condition/Progress-Oct 23

Features Dow Jones Newswires

For the week ended Oct 22, in percent. * denotes revision.

Continue Reading Below

NOTE: Averages for are based on the number of planted acres, not

the number of states.

CONDITION:

very poor poor fair good excellent

10/22 10/15 10/22 10/15 10/22 10/15 10/22 10/15 10/22 10/15

Continue Reading Below

Colo 1 0 5 3 16 13 56 60 22 24

Ill 4 4 7 7 26 26 48 48 15 15

Ind 5 5 11 11 26 27 45 44 13 13

Iowa 3 3 8 9 25 27 53 50 11 11

Kans 3 3 13 13 24 24 49 49 11 11

Ky 2 2 3 3 11 11 65 65 19 19

Mich 3 3 12 11 30 29 44 46 11 11

Minn 1 1 3 3 15 15 64 65 17 16

Mo 2 2 6 6 27 27 49 49 16 16

Nebr 3 4 8 9 23 23 46 46 20 18

NC 1 1 3 3 19 19 46 46 31 31

ND 5 5 10 10 26 27 51 51 8 7

Ohio 2 2 6 7 27 27 51 48 14 16

Pa 0 0 1 1 9 9 43 45 47 45

SD 9 7 15 16 31 32 37 39 8 6

Tenn 1 1 2 2 10 10 44 44 43 43

Texas 0 0 3 3 18 18 57 57 22 22

Wisc 2 2 9 8 19 18 46 49 24 23

18-state

avg 3 3 8 8 23 24 50 50 16 15

yr-ago 2 2 5 5 19 19 54 54 20 20

PROGRESS:

--Mature-- --Harvested--

10/22 10/15 2016 Avg 10/22 10/15 2016 Avg

Colo 86 73 94 96 18 12 50 45

Ill 100 95 100 99 62 47 82 74

Ind 95 91 100 98 46 34 62 59

Iowa 98 94 99 99 23 13 49 55

Kans 95 92 100 99 65 54 85 82

Ky 99 96 100 99 81 72 93 85

Mich 91 83 94 92 34 19 25 31

Minn 97 89 100 98 14 7 52 55

Mo 100 100 100 100 69 60 86 81

Nebr 97 92 99 97 26 17 48 52

NC 100 100 100 100 95 92 96 94

ND 93 80 97 96 17 8 36 43

Ohio 92 86 95 96 35 21 47 46

Pa 89 84 97 95 41 30 49 49

SD 95 88 100 98 19 12 45 51

Tenn 100 99 100 100 95 91 98 91

Tex 98 95 98 96 83 80 84 83

Wis 82 70 98 90 15 9 36 37

18-state

avg 96 90 99 97 38 28 59 59

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2017 16:19 ET (20:19 GMT)