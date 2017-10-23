Telecoms Steady After T-Mobile Earnings -- Telecoms Roundup

Shares of telecommunications companies were more or less flat in the wake of mixed earnings from one of the "big four" carriers. Shares of T-Mobile US rose slightly after the carrier said it grew its subscriber base in the third quarter, though investors were somewhat disappointed that the company gave no indication of long-awaited merger plans with Sprint.

Continue Reading Below

AT&T shares ticked down ahead of its earnings and after the carrier extended the termination date of its Time Warner deal to reflect delays in regulatory approvals.

-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2017 16:42 ET (20:42 GMT)