Trump Says 'No Change' to 401(k) Under Tax Overhaul

Continue Reading Below

President Donald Trump vowed a popular retirement savings program would remain untouched in the forthcoming Republican tax overhaul proposal.

Stocks Slip to Start the Week on Disappointing Earnings

A flurry of downbeat updates from American companies dragged down U.S. stocks. The Dow industrials fell 0.2%.

Palladium Prices Soar in Sign of Global Growth and Auto Demand

Palladium prices are at their highest level in nearly two decades, as investors bet that rising global growth will buoy automobile production and stoke demand for the rare metal.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Oil Prices Mixed Amid Tensions in Iraq

Oil prices fluctuated as investors tried to gauge the potential for supply disruptions resulting from tensions in the oil-rich Kurdish region of Iraq.

Warsh Met With Vice President Pence About Top Fed Job Last Week

Kevin Warsh, a candidate for the Federal Reserve chairmanship, met with Vice President Mike Pence last week to talk about the central-bank job, according to a White House aide.

The Stakes (and Stocks) Rise for Japan's Abenomics

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would tackle some of the Japanese economy's deeper structural problems after his coalition scored a convincing victory in parliamentary elections and markets responded with a record 15th straight day of gains.

A Xi Jinping Protégé Rises to Stardom

The rising prospects of Chen Min'er, a younger ally to China's president, has raised speculation over Xi Jinping's succession plans and whether his protégé may vault into the leadership during the current Communist Party political meetings.

Number of Eurozone Banks Continues to Fall

The total number of banks in the eurozone continued to decline last year, while lenders' capital buffers improved, data from the European Central Bank showed.

Eurozone Consumer Confidence at 16-Year High

Euro area consumers continued to gain confidence in October, which should reassure European Central Bank policy makers that the economic recovery is set to remain robust as they prepare to take a key decision on the futures of their bond-buying program.

Trump Administration Increases Heat on CFPB's Arbitration Rule

The Treasury Department criticized a rule governing how banks resolve disputes with consumers, part of a concerted effort by the Trump administration to thwart a controversial plan initiated under the previous presidential administration.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 23, 2017 19:15 ET (23:15 GMT)