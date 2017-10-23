Trump Says 'No Change' to 401(k) Under Tax Overhaul

President Donald Trump vowed a popular retirement savings program would remain untouched in the forthcoming Republican tax overhaul proposal.

Stocks Little Changed to Start the Week

U.S. stock indexes wobbled near the flatline after finishing at a trifecta of records last week. The Dow industrials rose 0.1%.

Oil Prices Mixed Amid Tensions in Iraq

Oil prices fluctuated as investors tried to gauge the potential for supply disruptions resulting from tensions in the oil-rich Kurdish region of Iraq.

The Stakes (and Stocks) Rise for Japan's Abenomics

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said he would tackle some of the Japanese economy's deeper structural problems after his coalition scored a convincing victory in parliamentary elections and markets responded with a record 15th straight day of gains.

Number of Eurozone Banks Continues to Fall

The total number of banks in the eurozone continued to decline last year, while lenders' capital buffers improved, data from the European Central Bank showed.

Eurozone Consumer Confidence at 16-Year High

Euro area consumers continued to gain confidence in October, which should reassure European Central Bank policy makers that the economic recovery is set to remain robust as they prepare to take a key decision on the futures of their bond-buying program.

Trump Administration Increases Heat on CFPB's Arbitration Rule

The Treasury Department criticized a rule governing how banks resolve disputes with consumers, part of a concerted effort by the Trump administration to thwart a controversial plan initiated under the previous presidential administration.

China Home-Prices Growth Continues to Decelerate in September

Home-price growth in China decelerated in September, deepening the gradual slowdown in the property market. Average price of new homes in 70 cities rose 0.2% in September from August, excluding government-subsidized housing.

Chicago Fed National Activity Index Rose in September

Economic activity across the U.S. picked up pace in September, according to the Chicago Fed National Activity Index released Monday.

Natural Gas Prices May Surprise This Winter

After nine years of booming production of natural gas, this winter could be one of the rare instances supply and demand conspire to drive up prices.

