Global Economy Week Ahead: U.S. and U.K. GDP; Policy Decision From the ECB

In the week ahead, we will see early readings on third-quarter gross domestic product in the U.S. and the U.K., as well as monetary policy decisions from the eurozone and Brazilian central banks.

Japan Leads Global Stocks Higher After Elections

Stocks in Europe and Asia mostly started the week higher, supported by a banner session on Wall Street and a landslide victory for Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's coalition government in weekend elections.

Japan's Stock Market Just Did Something It's Never Done Before

With the market closing higher Monday, Japanese stocks have now risen for 15 straight days. It's the Nikkei's longest-ever streak of consecutive daily gains.

Trump Optimistic on Reaching Tax Plan by Year-End

President Donald Trump said Sunday that he was optimistic Congress would pass a tax plan he could sign by year's end that reduces the corporate rate while providing tax relief for the middle class.

ECB Taper to Have Ripples From Switzerland to Ivory Coast

The ECB is expected to begin unwinding its extraordinary monetary stimulus on Thursday. That could have a knock-on effect on markets in the countries whose monetary policy is most closely linked to the ECB.

Europe's Chances for a Wage Boom Look Slim

European Central Bank officials are watching wage growth as they plot a gradual retreat from easy money policies to boost the regional economy. But the pickup they're looking for as a signal that Europe is returning to full health might not materialize.

China Home-Prices Growth Continues to Decelerate in September

Home-price growth in China decelerated in September, deepening the gradual slowdown in the property market. Average price of new homes in 70 cities rose 0.2% in September from August, excluding government-subsidized housing.

How the Tax Plan Would Impact Financial Markets

Analysts have a warning for investors betting a tax overhaul will boost financial markets: don't get your hopes up.

Trump Plan for Coal, Nuclear Power Draws Fire From Environmental, Oil Groups

A Trump administration proposal aimed at shoring up coal-fired and nuclear power plants has generated opposition from groups often at odds, including environmentalists, the oil and gas industry and some utilities.

Global Investors Chase Safety, Yield in U.S. Bonds

While the U.S. economy has yet to return to rates of growth seen before the financial crisis, the U.S. bond market has been a magnet for global savings.

