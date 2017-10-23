Number of Eurozone Banks Continues to Fall

The total number of banks in the eurozone continued to decline last year, while lenders' capital buffers improved, data from the European Central Bank showed.

Chinese Banks in Need of a Stiff Quality Check

When Chinese banks start reporting their third quarter earnings this week, investors should pay particular attention to their asset quality.

ANZ Moves to Settle Rate-Manipulation Allegations

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group has moved to settle a lawsuit alleging past rate-setting manipulation by the bank, putting on hold a court case that was set to begin Monday.

J.P. Morgan, United Renegotiating Card Partnership

United Continental Holdings is in discussions with J.P. Morgan to renegotiate terms of their co-branded card partnership, a move some analysts fear could suppress revenue at the bank.

Global Investors Chase Safety, Yield in U.S. Bonds

While the U.S. economy has yet to return to rates of growth seen before the financial crisis, the U.S. bond market has been a magnet for global savings.

ECB Taper to Have Ripples From Switzerland to Ivory Coast

The ECB is expected to begin unwinding its extraordinary monetary stimulus on Thursday. That could have a knock-on effect on markets in the countries whose monetary policy is most closely linked to the ECB.

What Will the Next Fed Chief Do About Stocks?

With the Federal Reserve likely to be under new leadership next year, investors are asking how the central bank will approach the economy. They should also be asking how the Fed will deal with asset prices.

Former Energy Trader Goes All-In on Bitcoin

J. Robert Collins Jr. spent most of the past 25 years trading commodities. Now he is making a big bet on something that makes commodity trading look almost tame: the roaring market for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

Qatar Makes Accounting Change Ahead of Bond Sale

An abrupt accounting change that nearly doubled Qatar's hard currency assets is drawing investor scrutiny as the nation prepares for a major bond sale.

Wells Fargo Fires 4, as Woes Spread to Investment Banking

Wells Fargo has fired four foreign-exchange bankers amid an investigation into that business by both the bank and regulators.

October 23, 2017 07:15 ET (11:15 GMT)