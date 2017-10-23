Cisco to Buy BroadSoft

Cisco Systems will pay $1.7 billion to acquire BroadSoft, a maker of cloud-based communications software, as the networking giant steers further away from its legacy hardware and into sales of software and services.

T-Mobile Skirts Merger Issue as Customer Base Grows

T-Mobile US added 817,000 of its most valuable postpaid phone accounts in the third quarter but mostly avoided addressing its merger discussions with rival Sprint, forcing investors to wait a while longer for word on the company's future.

EU Antitrust Authorities Raid Daimler, Volkswagen Offices

European antitrust authorities carried out further inspections of German car makers' premises, including the offices of Volkswagen and Daimler, over concerns about an illegal cartel.

GE Compensation Moves Expected to Focus on Performance

Executive compensation is one of the many things John Flannery plans to shake up he tightens the belt at General Electric. But his options may be limited.

Hartford to Pay $1.45 Billion for a Unit of Aetna

Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. has agreed to pay $1.45 billion to health insurer Aetna Inc. for a unit that provides life-, disability-income and other insurance products to employers' benefits programs in the U.S.

Arconic Names Former GE Executive as CEO

Arconic named former General Electric executive Chip Blankenship as its new leader, roughly six months after its prior CEO stepped down after sending an unauthorized letter to an activist investor.

Tesla's China Reach May Exceed Its Grasp

Tesla is growing popular in China, selling 12,000 high-end electric cars this year. But its plan for a Shanghai factory capable of turning out an estimated 150,000 vehicles annually raises the question, Is it popular enough?

Ill-Timed Uber Investment Roils a Giant Saudi Fund

Saudi Arabia's state-owned Public Investment Fund is poised to become one of the world's biggest investors. But the PIF, as it is known, is off to a rocky start: After struggling to calculate its own value, it is mired in conflict over disappointing investments, including in Uber.

Potlatch to Combine With Deltic Timber in Stock Swap

Lumber companies Potlatch and Deltic Timber agreed to combine in an all-stock deal in which Deltic shareholders would receive 1.8 Potlatch common shares for each Deltic share they own.

Kaspersky to Allow Review of Its Cybersecurity Software

Kaspersky Lab, the Moscow-based cybersecurity firm, pledged to turn over the source code for its antivirus software for independent review-a bid to protect its reputation after U.S. officials said Russian operatives have used the popular program to spy on Americans.

October 23, 2017 11:15 ET (15:15 GMT)