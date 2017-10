Shares of health-care companies fell, but not by as much as the broad market, amid deal activity.

Spire Healthcare rallied after reports that the British hospital chain received a takeover offer from shareholder Mediclinic International. Private-equity firm TPG Capital will take medical-device maker Exactech private in a deal valued at $625 million.

October 23, 2017 16:20 ET (20:20 GMT)