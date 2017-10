EUROPE MARKETS: Spanish Stocks End Lower As Catalan Standoff Continues

Euro losing ground vs. dollar

Spanish stocks fell Monday as the political standoff between Madrid and the Catalan region wore on, but a drop in the euro appeared to provide a lift to other European markets.

What stock indexes are doing

The Stoxx Europe 600 index ended 0.2% higher at 390.74, for a second straight session of gains.

In Madrid, the IBEX 35 gave up 0.6% to 10,161.40 for its lowest close since Oct. 10.

Germany's DAX 30 index rose 0.1% to end at 13,003.14 and France's CAC 40 added 0.3% to 5,386.81.

In London, the FTSE 100 ended slightly higher at 7,524.45.

Italy's FTSE MIB rose 0.1% to 22,379.16 after voters in two regions in the northern part of the country backed more autonomy.

What's driving markets?

The euro was losing ground, trading at $1.1745 versus $1.1783 late Friday in New York. Traders appeared to be turning their attention to Thursday's monetary policy decision from the European Central Bank, led by President Mario Draghi.

"Markets are expecting asset purchases to be cut in half, to around EUR30 billion. However, the duration will likely have more impact on the direction of the single currency. If Mr. Draghi signaled that QE might continue running beyond December 2018, it would be interpreted as a dovish taper, thus pushing further expectations of a rate hike and dragging the euro lower," said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM, in a note.

Shares of exporters can rise on the back of a weaker euro on prospects a lower value of the currency can, in part, make European products less expensive for overseas buyers.

"The stalemate between Madrid and Catalonia still continues, and this is keeping the pressure on Spanish stocks," wrote CMC Markets analyst David Madden. Spain's government is moving to strip Catalonia of its autonomous powers and "impose direct rule, and even though we haven't had a major reaction from the Catalan politicians, traders are getting nervous," Madden said.

Stock movers: GKN PLC (GKN.LN) rose 5.1%, near the top of the Stoxx 600, following a Sunday Times report the company is considering a split of its aerospace and automotive businesses (https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/gkn-which-makes-wing-tips-for-airbus-and-parts-for-mercedes-eyes-split-to-create-two-ftse-champions-x7c2t6bj0).

Air France-KLM SA (AF.FR) closed up 1.8% after the airline reached a pension scheme agreement with a pilots union.

Assicurazioni Generali SpA (G.MI) climbed 0.7% after Jefferies upgraded the Italian insurance and financial services company to buy from hold.

"Following decades of political intrigue we believe Generali is finally free to forge its own strategic destiny. Cash earnings are accelerating, and together with the capital being released from noncore, Generali will soon be ready in our view to redeploy capital," said Jefferies analysts.

