Energy Down as Kurdish Tensions Seen Fading -- Energy Roundup

Shares of energy producers fell as traders bet a run-up in oil futures would soon hit a brick wall. Oil prices have risen above $52 a barrel, nearing their highs of the post commodities crash market, because of clashes between Iraq and the semi-autonomous and oil-rich Kurdish provinces.

Some analysts warn the implications of clashes for the oil market have been overblown. Halliburton fell after the oilfield-services company's quarterly earnings lagged behind some investor expectations.

October 23, 2017 16:09 ET (20:09 GMT)