Brazil's JBS Says Operations Resumed at 7 Slaughterhouses

SÃO PAULO -- Brazilian meat packing giant JBS SA said Saturday it has resumed the purchase and slaughter of cattle at seven slaughterhouses in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul after holding a meeting with local authorities to resolve a tax dispute.

Continue Reading Below

The company said Wednesday it had halted those operations after the dispute led a local court to freeze about 730 million reais ($229 million) of assets belonging to it and its holding company.

JBS and the holding company are still in talks with state authorities to resolve the dispute, and have appealed the court order and expect it to be lifted in the next few days, a JBS spokeswoman said.

Write to Jeffrey T. Lewis at jeffrey.lewis@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 21, 2017 10:52 ET (14:52 GMT)