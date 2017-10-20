Tech Stocks Up As PayPal Rallies On Earnings - Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose after strong earnings reports. PayPal Holdings shares rallied after the electronic-payment provider posted quarterly earnings and payments growth and struck a deal with Facebook that would allow users of the social networking company's popular Messenger service to send one another money via PayPal. PayPal is part of one of the hottest areas in technology this year, "financial technology," or fintech. Another widely followed indicator of interest in fintech is the price of digital currency bitcoin, which hit a new record high above $6,000 Friday.
-Rob Curran, rob.curran@dowjones.com
October 20, 2017 16:39 ET (20:39 GMT)