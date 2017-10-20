Stocks, Dollar Jump After Senate Passes Budget Proposal

Stocks, the dollar and bond yields edged higher after the U.S. Senate passed a budget blueprint seen as a key hurdle in revamping the tax code. Futures pointed to a 0.3% opening advance for the Dow industrials.

How High Could Rates Go if John Taylor Becomes Fed Chairman?

The Federal Reserve's benchmark interest rate would be significantly higher if the 1993 "Taylor rule," named for the Fed chairman contender, were applied.

EU Inches Forward on Brexit but Says Progress Is Too Slow

European Union leaders said they were set to begin preparations for the next phase of Brexit talks but noted that progress so far has been insufficient, despite continued U.K. efforts to move the discussions forward.

Oil Pulls Back From Recent Rally Despite Iraq Tensions

Oil prices fell for a second consecutive day, coming off a three-week high earlier in the week, as investors considered the potential impact of ongoing geopolitical risks on global oil supply.

GOP Gears Up for Tax-Overhaul Push

With the Senate's passage of a 2018 budget, the sprint to write a major tax bill is on. Here are the next steps Republican lawmakers must take to notch a legislative victory.

Three Wise Men: Xi Seeks to Join Mao and Deng in China's 'Holy Scripture'

Chinese President Xi Jinping has collected titles, like commander-in-chief, to signify his ascendance as the country's most powerful leader in decades. Now he is being hailed as its most thoughtful leader too.

Switzerland's Old-Money Problem: One Billion in Expiring Francs

One of the world's most coveted currency notes, the Swiss franc, includes a feature that runs at odds with its reputation as a safe store of value: It has an expiration date-and for some notes, that is fast approaching.

A Social Network Credit Union? Regulator Asks, 'Why Not?'

Congress should consider allowing credit unions to serve communities that exist only online, the industry's top regulator said-remarks that could stir ire in the banking industry.

ECB to Rescue Credit From Taper Hit

The prospective tapering of the European Central Bank's quantitative easing program could push euro corporate bond yields higher, prices lower, and spook investors but the good news is the ECB will likely prevent it.

