Oil Edges Higher on Geopolitical Tensions

Continue Reading Below

Oil prices rose Friday, boosted by disruptions to production in Iraq amid geopolitical conflict.

U.S. Oil-Rig Count Fell by Seven in Latest Week

The number of rigs drilling for oil in the U.S. fell by seven in the past week to 736, according to oil-field services company Baker Hughes.

Two Missing After Oil Barge Fire Off Texas Coast

Authorities were searching for two missing crew members after a fire erupted on a barge carrying 133,000 barrels of oil near Corpus Christi, Texas.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

How the Stalled Aramco IPO Could Hamper Hong Kong's Dreams

An Aramco listing in Hong Kong would stoke the city's ambitions to become the place where Chinese capital meets international companies.

S.C. Governor Calls on Scana to Shoulder Costs of Canceled Nuclear Project

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is calling on Scana Corp. to bear costs connected to its failed nuclear project now subject to investigations by federal and state authorities and investor lawsuits, as opposed to its customers.

Chevron Temporarily Suspending Operations in Iraqi Kurdistan

Chevron is temporarily suspending its operations in Iraqi Kurdistan, as an Iraqi backlash against Kurdish independence is quickly reordering the region's booming energy business.

BP Chairman to Retire

BP said the company's longstanding chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg is set to retire, launching a search for his replacement.

Reliability Ratings for Electric Cars Get a Boost

Auto makers struggling to sell drivers on electric cars can look forward to one advantage of adding more battery-powered vehicles to their fleets: beefing up their reliability ratings thanks to the electric cars' simplicity.

U.S. Oil Inventories Drop By More Than Expected

Oil inventories fell sharply in the latest week, while gasoline and other fuel supplies increased, U.S. government data showed. Crude-oil stockpiles slid by 5.7 million barrels, surpassing the 3.2 million drop analysts had expected.

Vivo Energy Bets on Africa With $3 Billion IPO

Vivo Energy Investments, a major Shell licensee in Africa, is eyeing an initial public offering over the coming months that could value the petrol company at more than $3 billion.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2017 16:15 ET (20:15 GMT)