Oil Settles Down

Oil prices pulled back on Thursday, as geopolitical concerns eased and some investors cashed in on the week's price rise.

Chevron Temporarily Suspending Operations in Iraqi Kurdistan

Chevron is temporarily suspending its operations in Iraqi Kurdistan, as an Iraqi backlash against Kurdish independence is quickly reordering the region's booming energy business.

BP Chairman to Retire

BP said the company's longstanding chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg is set to retire, launching a search for his replacement.

Natural Gas Gains as Glut Eases

Natural gas prices settled higher on Thursday, reversing losses as investors weighed a steadily declining surplus against warm weather concerns.

Reliability Ratings for Electric Cars Get a Boost

Auto makers struggling to sell drivers on electric cars can look forward to one advantage of adding more battery-powered vehicles to their fleets: beefing up their reliability ratings thanks to the electric cars' simplicity.

U.S. Oil Inventories Drop By More Than Expected

Oil inventories fell sharply in the latest week, while gasoline and other fuel supplies increased, U.S. government data showed. Crude-oil stockpiles slid by 5.7 million barrels, surpassing the 3.2 million drop analysts had expected.

Vivo Energy Bets on Africa With $3 Billion IPO

Vivo Energy Investments, a major Shell licensee in Africa, is eyeing an initial public offering over the coming months that could value the petrol company at more than $3 billion.

Energy Producer Founded by Aubrey McClendon Aims for IPO

Ascent Resources, the Appalachian oil-and-gas explorer founded by late oilman Aubrey McClendon and two big energy-investment firms, is preparing for an initial public offering or a sale.

Algeria Adds Voice to Calls for OPEC to Continue Oil Cuts

Algeria wants OPEC to continue with production cuts, the country's state oil-company chief said, adding to expectations the cartel will keep withholding supplies from the market.

Big Oil Touts Its Core Business: Fossil Fuels

Big oil company executives asserted that fossil fuels would remain the central part of their business for decades, despite recent investments in renewables and other energy sources made in response to efforts to curb carbon emissions.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2017 00:15 ET (04:15 GMT)