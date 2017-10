New GE Chief Slashes Forecasts, Plans to Exit $20 Billion in Businesses

GE's quarterly earnings fell as it incurred hefty restructuring charges during CEO John Flannery's first official quarter at the helm, and the new CEO pledged to exit more than $20 billion of the company's businesses.

Procter & Gamble's Profit Rises

Procter & Gamble said its first-quarter profit rose 5% as it battles in a challenging market for consumer-goods makers.

Daimler Earnings Hit as Diesel Scandal Lingers

Daimler reported a sharp fall in quarterly profit, as its flagship premium car brand Mercedes-Benz was hammered by airbag-related recalls and the cost of fixing emissions controls on diesel vehicles.

Ericsson Posts Another Loss but Faint Signal of Recovery Emerges

Telecom giant Ericsson reported another quarter of falling sales and widening losses as it struggles to compete with new Chinese players, but investors saw signs that a monthslong turnaround effort was starting to bear fruit.

Japan's SoftBank Plans A Second Giant Technology Fund

SoftBank Group Corp., which runs what is already the world's biggest technology investment fund, is planning to create a second fund that could be even larger, according to people close to the Japanese telecommunications and investment giant.

Kobe Steel Finds More Products Shipped With Quality Issues

The quality scandal at Kobe Steel deepened after the company said one of its copper plants was under investigation for breaching Japan's industrial standards.

First Data to Buy BluePay for $760 Million

First Data said it has reached a deal to buy payments-processing firm BluePay Holdings.

Metro Posts Modest Sales Rise

Metro said that sales in the fourth quarter rose 0.5% on a like-for-like basis due to positive acquisition effects and the company's strong online business.

How the Stalled Aramco IPO Could Hamper Hong Kong's Dreams

An Aramco listing in Hong Kong would stoke the city's ambitions to become the place where Chinese capital meets international companies.

AmEx Chief's Mission: Get Millennials, Keep the Rich

Incoming American Express CEO Stephen Squeri is looking regain the cachet of the AmEx brand, both for millennials who don't view it the same way as their parents and for established customers who have been wooed by banks offering better services and more perks.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 20, 2017 09:15 ET (13:15 GMT)