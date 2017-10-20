Daimler Earnings Hit as Diesel Scandal Lingers

Daimler reported a sharp fall in quarterly profit, as its flagship premium car brand Mercedes-Benz was hammered by airbag-related recalls and the cost of fixing emissions controls on diesel vehicles.

Ericsson Losses Mount

The net loss at Sweden's Ericsson widened sharply in the third quarter, hit by increased restructuring charges and provisions as the company continued to navigate tough markets and a huge strategic shake-up.

Metro Posts Modest Sales Rise

Metro said that sales in the fourth quarter rose 0.5% on a like-for-like basis due to positive acquisition effects and the company's strong online business.

How the Stalled Aramco IPO Could Hamper Hong Kong's Dreams

An Aramco listing in Hong Kong would stoke the city's ambitions to become the place where Chinese capital meets international companies.

Microsoft's Market Value Hits a Dot-Com Era Milestone: $600 Billion

Microsoft's value is returning to tech-bubble peaks. The software giant closed with a market value of $600 billion Thursday for the first time since Jan. 3, 2000.

United's Shares Drop Amid Doubts Over Strategy

United Continental Holdings Inc.'s shares fell 12% Thursday, sliding during sharp questioning by analysts to executives who offered little clarity on progress in efforts to cut costs and raise revenue.

Chevron Temporarily Suspending Operations in Iraqi Kurdistan

Chevron is temporarily suspending its operations in Iraqi Kurdistan, as an Iraqi backlash against Kurdish independence is quickly reordering the region's booming energy business.

Trick or Treat? Italian Candy Maker Comes Knocking on U.S. Door

Italian confectioner Ferrero just bit off another piece of the U.S. candy market and is already thinking about taking a much bigger bite-a bid to buy Nestlé's U.S. candy business.

Verizon Continues to Win Wireless Subscribers

Verizon Communications Inc. boosted its subscriber rolls in the third quarter, a sign the carrier's return to unlimited data plans earlier this year has stanched customer defections.

PayPal Posts Stronger-Than-Expected Results on Mobile Growth

PayPal Holdings said Thursday that third-quarter profit rose 18% from a year earlier and executives projected strong growth for 2018 thanks in part to payments platform Venmo finally contributing to revenue.

October 20, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)