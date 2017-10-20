On Our Radar

European Corporate Roundup for Friday

European corporate news is in focus Friday, with auto makers Daimler and Volvo reporting mixed profit updates.

German auto maker Daimler, which produces the Mercedes-Benz brand of luxury cars, reported a sharp fall in quarterly profit as its flagship car was hammered by airbag-related recalls and the cost of fixing emissions controls on diesel vehicles.

Net income fell 17% to EUR2.27 billion ($2.69 billion) in the three months to Sept. 30 from EUR2.73 billion the prior year, slammed by costs linked to the diesel fix and currency fluctuations.

Earnings before interest and taxes--the measure most closely watched by investors--fell to EUR3.46 billion from EUR4.04 billion the previous year, pulled lower by a 22% drop at Mercedes and despite a strong rise in truck earnings.

Earnings were also hit by costs from the launches of Mercedes' new flagship S-Class model, X-Class light-utility vehicles and the company's first electric heavy truck.

The biggest impact on earnings, however, came from mounting costs related to the industry's diesel-emissions woes.

"Around 60% of the vehicles affected in Germany have been updated," Chief Finance Officer Bodo Uebber told reporters on a conference call.

Swedish truck maker Volvo reported a forecast-beating increase in third-quarter net profit, boosted by rising truck orders and a continued rebound in its construction-equipment unit.

Overall demand was stellar during the quarter, with truck orders up 32% on the year and construction equipment orders up by 45%.

Sweden's Ericsson said that net loss widened sharply in the third quarter amid increasing restructuring charges and provisions as the company continued to navigate tough markets and a huge strategic shakeup.

The supplier of wireless-communications gear reported a net loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 of 4.45 billion Swedish kronor ($547.5 million) compared with a loss of SEK233 million a year earlier, missing analysts' expectations for a loss of SEK1.35 billion, according to a FactSet poll. Revenue was down 6.4% at SEK47.8 billion.

Metro, the German wholesale and food retail company, said that sales in the fourth quarter rose modestly on a like-for-like basis due to positive acquisition effects and a strong online business.

Sales in the fourth quarter rose 0.5% to 9.2 billion euros ($10.88 billion) compared with EUR9.1 billion last year. This rise was offset by currency effects, with sales in the local currency increasing by 1.6%.

TomTom reported a swing to a loss for the three months ended Sept. 30 and said that it has reduced its revenue guidance for the year.

The Dutch company posted a net loss of 5.3 million euros ($6.3 million) for the third quarter, compared with a net profit of EUR595,000 a year earlier, citing a one-off charge of EUR15.4 million related to the restructuring of its consumer-sports division.

