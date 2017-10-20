Dealing With Difficult Coworkers Can Help Improve Your Performance at Work

If your job is stressing you out, there's a pretty good chance your coworkers are to blame.

Continue Reading Below

As many as 60-80 percent of workplace difficulties may be caused by strained relationships, according to a new infographic from online personal lenders NetCredit. While you can't force your coworkers to be less difficult, there are a few steps you can take to at least relieve the tension.

Below, NetCredit offers a nine-step approach to dealing with difficult coworkers. Not only will practicing the skills involved help you create a less stressful workplace, but they'll also directly contribute to your performance as an employee. After all, 90 percent of top-performing employees are skilled at managing their emotions, even in times of high stress.