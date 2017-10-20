Bund Yields of 0.4% a Matter of Debate Among Analysts

0656 GMT - European rate analysts' focus Friday seems to be the key 0.4% yield level in 10-year German government bonds. Commerzbank strategist Rainer Guntermann recommends buying into bund dips with yields above 0.4%. Meanwhile, ING insists that the 0.4% level is in general too low. Bund yields were quoted at 0.42% early Friday, according to Tradeweb. German bonds rallied between last Friday and Tuesday on expectations the European Central Bank would carry out dovish low-for-longer quantitative easing tapering, but have retreated since. Yields move inversely to bond prices. (tasos.vossos@wsj.com; @tasosvos)
