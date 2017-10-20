Brazil 12-Month Inflation Accelerates to 2.71% in Mid-October

Inflation in Brazil accelerated in the 12 months through mid-October as fuel prices increased, the country's statistics agency said Friday.

The IPCA-15 consumer-price index increased 2.71% in the year through the middle of this month, after rising 2.56% in the 12 months ended in mid-September.

The index rose 0.34% in the month ended Oct. 15 from a month earlier, after rising 0.11% in the month through mid-September.

October 20, 2017 07:32 ET (11:32 GMT)