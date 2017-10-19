Dow Edges Higher, Recovering from Triple-Digit Intraday Decline

Major indexes fell at the open, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was down more than 100 points at its session low before the blue-chip index recovered toward the close.

Spain Poised to Strip Catalonia of Powers

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy is poised to exercise constitutional powers to impose tighter control on Catalonia, plunging Spain into uncharted waters as Madrid seeks to quell the region's bid for independence.

U.S. Jobless Claims Fall to 44-Year Low

The number of Americans filing applications for new unemployment benefits fell to the lowest level in 44 years, reflecting power outages in storm-ravaged Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands that have disrupted the application process.

China's Bright Economic Future Is Bound Up in the Past

President Xi Jinping this week lauded China's transition to high-quality growth, but for now smokestack industries carry the economy-and much-touted efforts to relieve long-term ills are running into short-term reality.

Tillerson Warns China on Trade, Territorial Claims

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned China on Thursday that the U.S. has an arsenal of economic weapons to force Beijing to address trade imbalances and a continuing territorial dispute in the South China Sea.

Trump's Support for Health Bill Hinges on Rollbacks Long Sought by Conservatives

President Donald Trump will support a bipartisan health care bill only if it includes some measures that Republicans sought in their failed effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act, the White House said, as two senators officially unveiled the bill without many of those demands.

Bitcoin Buyers Should Heed Lessons of China's Bubbles

Investors looking to trade on today's big themes, like cryptocurrencies, should beware of being late, not early, and should always be ready to sell.

Canceling Puerto Rico Debt 'Impractical,' Baupost's Klarman Says

Billionaire hedge-fund manager Seth Klarman questioned the wisdom of expunging Puerto Rico's financial obligations in a Wednesday letter to his investors.

Auditor's Decision Deals Blow to U.S. Crackdown on Leveraged Loans

U.S. regulators' crackdown on a risky form of lending to indebted companies was dealt a blow when a government auditor's ruling raised questions about its future.

GOP Divided Over Monetary Policy as Fed Chief Pick Looms

After criticizing the Fed for the past eight years, Republicans have a chance to change the course of the central bank when President Donald Trump nominates someone to take the helm in early 2018. But they are divided over which direction monetary policy should take.

October 19, 2017 17:15 ET (21:15 GMT)