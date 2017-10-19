Verizon Continues to Win Wireless Subscribers

Verizon Communications Inc. boosted its subscriber rolls in the third quarter, a sign the carrier's return to unlimited data plans earlier this year has staunched customer defections.

Target Expands Plans to Remodel Existing Stores

Target Corp. said it would expand plans to remodel its existing supercenters and open smaller stores in cities, as the retailer seeks to win back shoppers in the competitive retail environment.

U.K. Regulator Asks Banks to Probe Links With Gupta Family

HSBC Holdings and Standard Chartered have been asked by the U.K. financial regulator to review possible business with South Africa's Gupta family.

Lyft Raises $1 Billion in Round Led by Alphabet's CapitalG

Ride-hailing startup Lyft raised $1 billion in a funding round led by Alphabet's CapitalG unit, boosting its valuation by nearly 50% as it eyes expansion.

Chevron Temporarily Suspending Operations in Iraqi Kurdistan

Chevron Corp. is temporarily suspending its operations in Iraqi Kurdistan, a company spokeswoman said Thursday, as an Iraqi backlash against Kurdish independence is quickly reordering the region's booming energy business.

Wal-Mart's Answer to Amazon? Its Own Web Mall

Wal-Mart is near a deal with Lord & Taylor that would give the department store dedicated space on walmart.com, a potential first step in creating an online mall that shoppers could access from Wal-Mart's website.

Nissan Halts Japan Production as Inspection Scandal Deepens

Nissan Motor said it was suspending vehicle production for the Japanese market at all Japan plants because it found improper inspections took place even after it said it fixed the problem.

BP Chairman to Retire

BP said the company's longstanding chairman Carl-Henric Svanberg is set to retire, launching a search for his replacement.

Barrick Gold, Tanzania Sign Partnership Pact

Barrick Gold Corp. said its African subsidiary will make a $300 million payment to the government of Tanzania as part of an agreement to resolve tax and revenue sharing disputes over its three gold mines in the country.

Unilever, Nestlé Test Investor Patience With Slower Sales

Two of the world's biggest consumer goods companies-both caught in investors' crosshairs-reported another round of weak sales, ratcheting up pressure to accelerate promised turnarounds.

