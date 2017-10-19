Verizon Continues to Win Wireless Subscribers

Verizon Communications gained wireless subscribers in the latest quarter, as the telecommunications company worked to shore up its largest unit in light of its weakening television business. Revenue beat Wall Street expectations.

Wal-Mart Nears Web Deal with Lord & Taylor

Wal-Mart is near a deal with Lord & Taylor that would give the department store dedicated space on walmart.com, a potential first step in creating an online mall that shoppers could access from Wal-Mart's website.

Nissan to Halt Japan Production as Inspection Scandal Deepens

Nissan Motor said it was suspending vehicle production for the Japanese market at all Japan plants because it found improper inspections took place even after it said it fixed the problem.

Travelers Earnings Fall After Active Hurricane Season

Travelers earnings fell in the third quarter as results were battered by a severe hurricane season. Catastrophe losses, net of reinsurance, totaled $455 million, compared with $89 million a year earlier.

LSE Chief Rolet to Leave Next Year

London Stock Exchange said Chief Executive Xavier Rolet would leave the company by the end of next year, bringing down the curtain on a tenure marked by a big bet on index services and a failed attempt to create a pan-European exchange.

Blackstone's Profit Rises

Blackstone's third-quarter profit rose to $384.6 million as strong markets boosted the value of its portfolio and new capital flowed into its funds.

Activist Investor Elliott Zeros In on BHP CEO

The chief executive of the world's most valuable mining company, BHP Billiton, faces a vexing test: an activist investor that appears to be agitating for his ouster.

Apple Watch Hits Cellular Snag in China

The new Apple Watch's most anticipated feature-a cellular connection-was abruptly cut off for new subscribers in China. Analysts say the suspension likely stemmed from government security concerns to do with tracking users.

Nestlé Results Highlight Pressure to Boost Returns

Nestlé said a key sales measure weakened in the first nine months of the year and that it doesn't expect an improvement in the final quarter, underscoring the pressure it faces to boost its performance.

Investors Including Priceline Pump $4 Billion into Online Lifestyle Platform

Chinese lifestyle-services internet platform Meituan-Dianping has raised $4 billion from an investor group led by Tencent, a deal that pinned a $30 billion valuation on the Beijing-based upstart.

