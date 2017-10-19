Nestlé Results Highlight Pressure to Boost Returns

Nestlé said a key sales measure weakened in the first nine months of the year and that it doesn't expect an improvement in the final quarter, underscoring the pressure it faces to boost its performance, including from activist investor Daniel Loeb.

Unilever Results Disappoint as Hurricanes Hit U.S. Sales

Unilever reported weaker third-quarter revenue growth as the maker of Breyers ice cream and Dove shampoo struggled with lower sales in developed markets.

LSE Chief Rolet to Leave Next Year

London Stock Exchange said Chief Executive Xavier Rolet would leave the company by the end of next year, bringing down the curtain on a tenure marked by a big bet on index services and a failed attempt to create a pan-European exchange.

Apple Watch Hits Cellular Snag in China

Apple Inc. has another headache in China: this time with its latest watch.

Box Stacks Up its Cloud Gains

Young tech companies like to move fast and break things, but humbled upstart Box has discovered the value of taking things slow and steady.

Amazon Has Built Site-Hunting Expertise With In-House Team

Amazon's in-house economic-development team shows how important tax-incentive deals have become to its business model and gives a window into why the company took the step of pitting cities against each other to win the biggest subsidy package possible.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Issues 2018 Outlook

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. approved $5 billion more to buy back stock as part of a pledge to return most of its cash to shareholders and gave a mixed view for 2018.

Viacom and Charter in Preliminary Carriage Deal

Media giant Viacom and cable operator Charter Communications have agreed to a preliminary deal that would put eight of Viacom's most important channels in the cheapest package available to the 16.6 million subscribers to Charter's Spectrum service, according to people familiar with the matter.

AmEx Retirement Shines Light on Lack of Diversity in CEO Ranks

Kenneth Chenault's retirement from the chief executive post at American Express Co. will reduce the number of African-American CEOs of Fortune 500 companies by a quarter.

Kobe Steel Aluminum Clears Auto Makers' Safety Checks

Toyota Motor, Honda Motor and Mazda Motor said they haven't found vehicle-safety issues from aluminum supplied by Kobe Steel, which sparked world-wide concern when it admitted falsifying documents about the metal.

