Viacom and Charter in Preliminary Carriage Deal

Media giant Viacom and cable operator Charter Communications have agreed to a preliminary deal that would put eight of Viacom's most important channels in the cheapest package available to the 16.6 million subscribers to Charter's Spectrum service, according to people familiar with the matter.

American Express CEO to Step Down After 16 Years

Kenneth Chenault, the head of American Express Co. and one of the country's most prominent African-American corporate leaders, will step down as chairman and chief executive Feb. 1, capping a 16-year run.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Issues 2018 Outlook

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. approved $5 billion more to buy back stock as part of a pledge to return most of its cash to shareholders and gave a mixed view for 2018.

Toyota Says Aluminum From Kobe Steel Meets Standards

The Japanese auto maker said it doesn't believe there are any vehicle-safety issues from the substandard aluminum supplied by Kobe Steel.

Former Uber Executive Is Dropped From Privacy Lawsuit

Uber's former chief business officer, Emil Michael, was dropped as a defendant in a lawsuit that alleges top Uber executives invaded the privacy of a woman raped by a driver in India.

AmEx Retirement Shines Light on Lack of Diversity in CEO Ranks

Kenneth Chenault's retirement from the chief executive post at American Express Co. will reduce the number of African-American CEOs of Fortune 500 companies by a quarter.

EBay Shares Fall on Lowered Profit Outlook

EBay Inc. reported higher-than-expected sales in its third quarter, but shares tumbled after the company lowered its annual profit outlook for the second consecutive quarter.

Norway's Helly Hansen Nears Deal for U.K.'s Musto-Source

Norway's Helly Hansen AS has agreed to acquire London-based Musto Clothing Ltd., the official clothing supplier to the British sailing and equestrian Olympic teams, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Equifax Faces Shareholder Call for Governance, Pay Changes

An adviser to union pension funds invested in Equifax Inc. wants the company to permanently split the chairman and chief executive roles in the wake of its massive data breach.

Gilead Gets FDA Approval for New Cancer Therapy

Gilead Sciences' $11 billion bet on Kite Pharma is poised to pay off, with the approval of Kite's flagship cell-therapy treatment for advanced lymphoma patients.

October 19, 2017 01:15 ET (05:15 GMT)