Michelin Posts Rise in 3Q Revenue; Confirms Guidance

French tire maker Compagnie Generale des Etablissements Michelin (ML.FR) said Thursday that its revenue rose 3% in the third quarter of fiscal 2017.

Michelin said its third-quarter revenue rose to EUR5.34 billion euros ($6.29 billion) from EUR5.18 billion in the year-earlier period, after a rebound in mining-tire demand and implementation of price increases.

The tire maker confirmed its 2017 guidance.

October 19, 2017 12:37 ET (16:37 GMT)