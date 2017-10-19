Materials Stronger As Dollar Weakens - Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers rose as the dollar weakened. Gold futures, which are particularly sensitive to moves in foreign-exchange markets, rose for the first time in three sessions. Gold is also actively traded during times of political crisis. In an event that could have implications for the euro zone, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy moved to exercise constitutional powers to impose tighter control on Catalonia. This would be an unprecedented step designed to demonstrate Madrid's opposition to the region's bid for independence. Copper futures ticked down despite a reported 6.8% increase in gross-domestic product growth in China in the third quarter. Traders are awaiting signals about economic policy from the Communist Party congress.
October 19, 2017 16:42 ET (20:42 GMT)