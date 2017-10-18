Tech Higher After IBM Earnings -- Tech Roundup

Shares of tech companies rose after strong earnings from a computer-services giant.

International Business Machines rose as much as 10% after the provider of services, hardware and software posted revenue growth in some of its newer business lines, such as the Watson artificial-intelligence platform.

Electronic Arts shares declined after the videogame maker put the development of a Star Wars game on hold.

October 18, 2017 17:17 ET (21:17 GMT)