Stocks in Standby Mode as China Congress Begins

Continue Reading Below

Equity markets in the Asia-Pacific region were slightly higher, with China leading gains as a key meeting of the nation's political elite got under way.

Draghi: No Evidence Loose Monetary Policy Prevents Reforms

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi took a jab at critics, saying that the ECB's monetary policy doesn't prevent countries from making necessary changes to their economies.

China's Xi to World: Party First, Reform Second

The Chinese leader laid out a vision for a nation well on its way toward achieving "moderate prosperity"-one that is guided by the steady hand of the state.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Market's Unlucky-Sevens Streak Is in Danger

For the past 13 times that a year has ended in seven, going back to 1887, the Dow Jones Industrial Average or its predecessor has suffered a sharp downturn between August and November. Now this streak looks to be in jeopardy.

Hedge Funds Wrong-Footed by Prospect of Interest-Rate Rises

The prospect of interest rate increases in the U.S. and U.K. is playing havoc with the trades of several large hedge funds and many are finding that this slump has dented their 2017 performance.

U.S. Treasury Declines to Label China a Currency Manipulator

The U.S. Treasury again declined to label China a currency manipulator, though it continued to criticize China for its large trade surplus and restrictions on foreign investors.

The Yen and Japanese Stocks Are Breaking Up

One of the most commonly accepted relationships in markets-between Japanese stocks and the dollar-yen exchange rate-is showing signs of strain.

Trump Narrows Fed Leader Search to Five Candidates

President Donald Trump said he soon will choose a Federal Reserve chairman, having narrowed his search to five finalists.

BOJ's Sakurai Backs Current Powerful Easing Framework

Bank of Japan's policy board member Makoto Sakurai said Wednesday that the bank should keep its ultra-easy policy in place given that price movements are still weak and far off its 2% inflation target.

China's President Xi Calls for Greater Government Role in Economy

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged the government to play a greater role in the economy, while reiterating the market's "decisive" role.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2017 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)