Anthem to Launch Its Own Pharmacy-Benefit Manager

Anthem plans to launch its own pharmacy-benefit manager, serviced by CVS Health, in 2020 after the conclusion of its contract with Express Scripts.

Hochtief Launches $22 Billion Bid for Spain's Abertis

Germany's Hochtief made a $21.9 billion offer to buy Abertis, gatecrashing an effort by Italy's Atlantia to acquire the Spanish toll-road operator.

Ford Door-Latch Issues Expand to Trucks

Ford continues to be plagued by faulty vehicle-door latches as the auto maker expanded the lineup of affected models for the second time this year.

EA 'Star Wars' Delay Stirs Unease Over Industry Shift to Service Model

Electronic Arts' sudden decision to put a highly anticipated Star Wars game on ice drew sharp questioning over how the company plans to monetize the game, and raised concerns on Wall Street about the impact to next year's fiscal earnings.

Facebook Messenger CEO Vows More Scrutiny of Platform's Use

Facebook Inc. should be more proactive in detecting malicious actors on its platform, the head of Facebook's Messenger app business said Wednesday.

Delta Expects to Buy U.S.-Built CSeries Jets

Delta said it plans to take Bombardier new CSeries jetliners built at an Airbus facility in Alabama, though didn't provide a timeline for the first delivery.

AIG Signs Deal With United Airlines for Travel Insurance

American International Group said it reached an agreement with United Airlines to offer travel insurance to the airline's customers.

Owner of Romano's Macaroni Grill Files for Bankruptcy

The owner of casual Italian dining chain Romano's Macaroni Grill filed for bankruptcy protection Wednesday with a plan to slash it debt and to reorganize around its top restaurants.

JBS Halts Work at 7 Brazilian Slaughterhouses Amid Tax Dispute

Brazilian meat packing giant JBS SA stopped the purchase and slaughter of cattle at seven abattoirs in the state of Mato Grosso do Sul after a court froze about $230 million of assets belonging to it and its holding company.

U.S. Bank Profit Shoots Higher, But Questions Linger on Loan Growth

U.S. Bancorp, the biggest so-called regional bank in the U.S., said its third-quarter profit rose to a record level, but analysts raised questions about future loan growth.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2017 15:15 ET (19:15 GMT)