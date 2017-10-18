American Express CEO to Step Down After 16 Years

Continue Reading Below

Kenneth Chenault, the head of American Express Co. and one of the country's most prominent African-American corporate leaders, will step down as chairman and chief executive Feb. 1, capping a 16-year run.

EBay Shares Fall on Lowered Profit Outlook

EBay Inc. reported higher-than-expected sales in its third quarter, but shares tumbled after the company lowered its annual profit outlook for the second consecutive quarter.

Equifax Faces Shareholder Call for Governance, Pay Changes

An adviser to union pension funds invested in Equifax Inc. wants the company to permanently split the chairman and chief executive roles in the wake of its massive data breach.

Continue Reading Below ADVERTISEMENT

Gilead Gets FDA Approval for New Cancer Therapy

Gilead Sciences' $11 billion bet on Kite Pharma is poised to pay off, with the approval of Kite's flagship cell-therapy treatment for advanced lymphoma patients.

GE's New Chief Makes Cuts, Starting With Old Favorites

John Flannery is getting rid of company cars, a fancy executive retreat and perhaps thousands of corporate jobs under pressure to cut costs.

Anthem to Launch Its Own Pharmacy-Benefit Manager

Anthem plans to launch its own pharmacy-benefit manager, serviced by CVS Health, in 2020 after the conclusion of its contract with Express Scripts.

EA Delays 'Star Wars' Game, Clouding Hopes for New Revenue

Electronic Arts' sudden decision to put a highly anticipated Star Wars game on ice comes as videogame makers experiment with new ways to make money off blockbuster titles.

United to Boost Flying Capacity as Unit Revenue Improves

United Continental Holdings Inc. said it would continue to increase flying capacity to defend market share at its big airport hubs as the airline reported forecast-beating quarterly earnings.

Hochtief Launches $22 Billion Bid for Spain's Abertis

Germany's Hochtief made a $21.9 billion offer to buy Abertis, gatecrashing an effort by Italy's Atlantia to acquire the Spanish toll-road operator.

BuzzFeed CEO: Google, Facebook Should Share More Revenue

BuzzFeed Chief Executive Jonah Peretti said Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc.'s Google will have to find better ways to share revenue with media companies if they want to support quality content.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 18, 2017 23:15 ET (03:15 GMT)