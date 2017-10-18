Mitsubishi Maps Out Road to Recovery After Fuel-Economy Scandal

Mitsubishi Motors will plow billions of dollars into its business as it seeks to update factories, reinvigorate a stagnant product lineup and return to growth after a fuel-economy scandal.

Baidu Plans Fully Self-Driving Bus in China Next Year

Chinese search giant Baidu Inc. is pushing aggressively ahead with autonomous vehicles, its chief executive said, including plans to release a fully self-driving bus in China next year.

Qualcomm Says NXP Deal on Track, As it Accelerates in Driverless Tech

Qualcomm Inc. said its $39 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors NV is on schedule to close by the end of the year, paving the way for it to be a major player in autonomous driving.

Entrepreneurs Eye Africa As Tech's Next Frontier

Two entrepreneurs working in Africa said the continent is one of the few remaining frontiers for the technology industry-but that's changing.

Technology Key to Solving Urban Inefficiencies, Cisco Says

Cities can more efficiently conduct parking, waste management, commuting and energy consumption, to name a few, all through the use of technology including connected sensors, said Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins

SEC Sues Rio Tinto, Two Former Executives

U.S. regulators sued Rio Tinto and two former top executives over claims they misled investors about the value of Mozambique coal assets obtained in an acquisition that caused massive losses for the company.

BHP Sells Some Shale Acreage in Mixed Output Quarter

BHP Billiton Ltd. said work is under way to exit its U.S. onshore oil-and-gas assets, after it sold a small portion of its Hawkville shale acreage in Texas in the recent quarter.

Samsung Predicts Tech Will Next Transform the Home

Samsung Electronics Co. is betting that the next domain to be transformed by technology will be the home, and it is increasingly investing in artificial intelligence and software startups to stitch together a network of smart appliances.

Handelsbanken Shrugs Off Brexit Concerns

Handelsbanken reported an 8.6% drop in third-quarter net profit, in line with forecasts, and shrugged off any concerns surrounding the U.K.'s withdrawal from the EU.

The Other Brother: Bob Weinstein Was an Abusive Boss

Bob Weinstein hasn't been accused of the kind of sexual misconduct that led to the ouster of his brother from the production company they jointly ran. Instead, according to multiple former employees and business associates, he was a volatile and bullying executive.

October 18, 2017 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)