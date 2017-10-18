On Our Radar

Materials Lower Amid Growth Concerns -- Materials Roundup

Dow Jones Newswires

Shares of commodities producers ticked lower amid concerns about the outlook for global growth.

Investors are keen to see growth targets that may emerge from a Chinese leadership conference.

Chilean state copper commission Cochilco raised its projection for average copper prices in 2018 to $2.95 a pound from $2.68. The South American nation is the world's largest copper producer.

A U.S. lawsuit alleged Anglo Australian mining company Rio Tinto misled investors about the value of its assets in Mozambique. The allegations follow a controversy over payments to a consultant in Guinea.

October 18, 2017