Materials Lower Amid Growth Concerns -- Materials Roundup

Shares of commodities producers ticked lower amid concerns about the outlook for global growth.
Investors are keen to see growth targets that may emerge from a Chinese leadership conference.
Chilean state copper commission Cochilco raised its projection for average copper prices in 2018 to $2.95 a pound from $2.68. The South American nation is the world's largest copper producer.
A U.S. lawsuit alleged Anglo Australian mining company Rio Tinto misled investors about the value of its assets in Mozambique. The allegations follow a controversy over payments to a consultant in Guinea.
October 18, 2017 17:27 ET (21:27 GMT)