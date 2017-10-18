Industrials Higher After Beige Book -- Industrials Roundup

Shares of manufacturing and transportation companies rose slightly after a strong regional economic survey.

Economic activity grew at a measured pace across the country in September and early October, despite sector-wide disruptions caused by recent hurricanes in the Southern and Eastern U.S., according to the Federal Reserve's beige book review of economic activity.

German infrastructure concern Hochtief made a roughly $21.9 billion offer to buy Abertis Infraestructuras, seeking to break up the Spanish toll-road operator's merger deal with Italian rival Italy's Atlantia.

Manufacturers are likely to bulk up on digital systems during the next several years, according to one brokerage. "We foresee greater integration of additive manufacturing (3D printing) in the digital factory, with lower costs of 3D printers and increased functionality enabling manufacturing companies to leverage them on a more industrial scale than at present (where use cases are typically limited to prototyping/research and development)," said analysts at brokerage Morgan Stanley, in a research note.

October 18, 2017 17:58 ET (21:58 GMT)