Health Care Flat Amid Regulatory Unease -- Health Care Roundup

Shares of health-care companies were flat amid renewed uncertainty about the regulatory outlook.

President Donald Trump indicated he wouldn't support a bipartisan deal designed to shore up the health-care exchanges established by the Affordable Care Act. "I am supportive of Lamar as a person & also of the process, but I can never support bailing out ins co's who have made a fortune w/O'Care," Mr. Trump tweeted on Wednesday, referring to Sen. Lamar Alexander (R., Tenn), one of the senators who brokered the compromise between Democrats and Republicans.

Anthem Inc. said it would launch its own pharmacy-benefit manager, serviced by CVS Health Corp., in 2020 after the conclusion of its current contract with Express Scripts Holding.

October 18, 2017 17:20 ET (21:20 GMT)