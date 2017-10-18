Dallas to host 2018 NFL Draft

The NFL awarded hosting rights for the 2018 rookie draft to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home to the Dallas Cowboys, league Commissioner Roger Goodell said Wednesday.

The Cowboys will host the 2018 draft from April 28-30. Virtually every NFL city, plus the Pro Football Hall of Fame site in Canton, Ohio, has expressed interest in holding the draft now that the league moves it around.

After decades in New York, the draft was moved to Chicago in 2015 and was held there again in 2016. It drew huge crowds, whetting the NFL's appetite for taking bids to host it.

Last year, the draft was in Philadelphia at the iconic Art Museum steps. It drew 250,000 fans for the first draft held outdoors. City organizers told FOX Business they expected the NFL Draft to generate more than $80 million in economic impact for Philadelphia, though sports economists said the actual benefits are likely far smaller.

"I really think we came up with an idea and concept that will deliver a unique experience unlike anything seen at the NFL draft so far," said Cowboys executive Charlotte Jones Anderson.

Goodell also fielded questions from the media regarding various league-related issues, including ongoing player protests of the national anthem. The commissioner reiterated that the league wants players to stand for the anthem, but he said the league would not require it.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.