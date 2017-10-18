On Our Radar

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, October 18 2017

Natural Rubber

Turnover: 680,050 lots

Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open

Settle Interest

Nov-17 11,485 11,525 11,380 11,465 11,390 75 3,368 27,224

Jan-18 13,520 13,720 13,470 13,600 13,450 150 603,424 330,796

Mar-18 13,785 13,885 13,705 13,845 13,710 135 28 554

Apr-18 - - - 13,830 13,830 0 0 72

May-18 13,995 14,150 13,920 14,040 13,915 125 68,510 94,388

Jun-18 14,380 14,380 13,965 14,055 13,935 120 68 1,164

Jul-18 14,225 14,225 14,065 14,175 14,095 80 162 1,216

Aug-18 14,250 14,250 14,250 14,250 14,145 105 2 1,164

Sep-18 14,330 14,475 14,235 14,375 14,235 140 4,484 14,296

Oct-18 14,395 14,470 14,395 14,430 14,270 160 4 4

Notes:

1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;

2) Volume and open interest are in lots;

3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

